AC Milan transfer news: Two Italian starlets on Rossoneri radar this summer

AC Milan are reportedly targeting Fiorentina ace Federico Bernardeschi, with the 23-year-old their first choice over Domenico Berardi.

The Rossoneri will be boosted with transfer funds this summer, with Sino-Europe Sports set to complete their takeover of the club next week.

Vincenzo Montella has done an excellent job with limited resources so far this season as his side continue to battle for a spot in the Europa League, but they’ll be hoping that this summer marks a huge turning point for them.

With the new Chinese owners, he’s expected to be handed significant funds, and according to Calciomercato, the club have got their eye on two targets from Serie A in particular.

Bernardeschi remains their top choice, with the Italian international producing a timely example of what he can offer with this excellent run and assist against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League on Thursday night.

That took his tally to five assists and 13 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he continues to take his game to the next level and prove that he’s ready to play a leading role for Milan in their bid to get back to the top of Italian football, if he is indeed a top target for them.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Berardi is also an option for the Rossoneri, although a combination of injuries and lack of form has prevented him from kicking on this season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, but he has just two goals and three assists in nine Serie A outings this season and so will be desperate to get back to top form in the months ahead.

It remains to be seen whether or not Milan are forced to switch their focus to him if they are unsuccessful with Bernardeschi, but both players would be exciting new additions to the squad.

