Arsenal injury news: Devastated injured ace doesn’t know timeline for return

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that he doesn’t know how long it will take return to action after a minor ankle operation on Thursday.

The Spaniard hasn’t played since October 19 and had been expected to return in the coming weeks, but a setback ensured that he required another procedure which in turn has delayed his comeback.

His absence has been painfully noticeable for the Gunners, who haven’t got another player with his characteristics to play that role in midfield, and so to have it confirmed that he won’t be back until next season is major blow for Arsene Wenger.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Cazorla has confirmed that he had an operation and revealed how disappointed he is while also being left frustrated over not knowing how long it will take to get back on the pitch.

“I had to have a minor operation to close the scar that had opened,” he said.

“Everything was going well until I started to do some exercises on the bicycle. The skin opened again and the stitches gave in. We hope this is the last one and I can return as soon as possible.

“I can’t do anything, that is the worst thing about this situation, that it doesn’t depend on me. I miss going to training, being with my teammates and playing. Right now I have to stay at home, move with crutches and it’s a difficult situation to deal with.”

The 32-year-old has agreed a one-year extension with his current deal set to expire in the summer, but it will undoubtedly be a difficult few weeks for him ahead to see how the injury heals.

In his absence, the likes of Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny will have to continue to try and help Arsenal finish the season strong, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has emerged as another option in midfield having impressed in that role in recent weeks.