Chelsea star has been playing through pain for the past three months after horror challenge from Man City star Sergio Aguero

David Luiz requires treatment for the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury from a horror challenge from Sergio Aguero, according to The Sun.

Luiz is renown for his suspect defending and knack to make costly errors, but since returning to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, he has scarcely put a foot wrong.

The Brazilian has been a cornerstone in Antonio Conte’s side and influential as the Blues earned themselves an eight-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table. The remarkable thing about it is that he has been doing it in a great deal of pain the whole time.

The Sun report that Luiz has been nursing a knee injury ever since Aguero’s horror challenge on him during the Blues’ 3-1 victory at the Etihad earlier this campaign. The tabloid note that Luiz requires treatment for the remainder of the season and is playing through the pain.