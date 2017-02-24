(Image) Leicester City snakes show true colours after Claudio Ranieri sacking

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday, just nine months after guiding the club to the greatest moment in their history.

The reigning Premier League champions are struggling this year, as they sit just a point above the relegation zone and could be in the bottom three by the time they kick off against Liverpool on Monday night.

In turn, the argument as to why Ranieri was sacked is obvious. Leicester simply can’t afford to get relegated after handing out massive contracts following their title success and results haven’t been good enough.

However, many have slammed the Foxes for sacking the man responsible for guiding them to the title, and not showing any loyalty or faith in him to turn things around and give him the time that he earned and deserved.

According to Sky Sports, senior Leicester players told the club’s owners that they were unhappy with Ranieri, and combined with results, it was the final nail in the coffin for the Italian tactician who will now be looking for a new job so soon after one of the greatest ever feats in football.

Having reportedly informed the owners that the relationship between the manager and other members of staff had broken down, the decision was swiftly taken to remove Ranieri.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change in football, and none of the top players in this current squad have been in any rush to take to Twitter to thank their former boss.

As is normally the case, players are usually itching to get out a social media post thanking a teammate or manager, but on this occasion, Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Wes Morgan and many others have all stayed silent on the matter.

Perhaps they’ve been told by the club to keep quiet? We don’t know for sure. But it’s just another sorry observation in what is a real mess at Leicester.