Man City and Chelsea on red alert as £50M-rated transfer target is disciplined after touchline bust-up with his manager

Leonardo Bonucci has put Manchester City and Chelsea on red alert after falling out with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, report The Sun.

Bonucci is a player that needs no introduction, he is considered one of the world’s best centre-backs. His combative defensive style and classy distribution from the back put him head-and-shoulders above many of his counterparts, and it appears to have captured the attention of two of Juventus’ fellow European heavyweights.

According to The Sun, both Man City and Chelsea are interested in securing Bonucci’s services. The tabloid believe that they have both been offered encouragement by a bust-up the Italian had with his manager during Juventus’ victory over Palermo. They note that he has been disciplined for the feud and was forced to sit out of his side’s midweek clash with Porto.

The Sun believe that Juventus will demand a fee of as much as £50million if they are to part with Bonucci – a fee that both City and Chelsea can afford if their interest is genuine.