Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of £85M superstar as his current employers line up £60M replacement

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann as the La Liga giants eye up another top striker, report The Sun.

Griezmann is widely considered one of the best players in world football. The Frenchman was named as best player in the Euro 2016 campaign and also finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Ballon D’Or rankings.

It comes as no surprise that, according to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in securing his services. They believe that Atletico will require a fee in the region of £85million to be convinced to part with their prize possession.

The Sun believe that Atletico are already gearing up for life after their talisman. They claim that the Spanish heavyweights are targeting prolific Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as a potential replacement. It is reported that Lyon will hold out for an eye-watering £60million, which Atletico will be able to afford if they cash-in on Griezmann.