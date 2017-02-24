(Video) Jose Mourinho slammed by unimpressed Man United legend

Manchester United hero Roy Keane has had his say on Jose Mourinho, and he clearly wasn’t too impressed with how results have changed his demeanour.

The Red Devils are on an impressive run of form, which has resulted in deep cup runs and a push to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

From cutting a miserable and irritable figure earlier in the season, the Portuguese tactician has got his “swagger” back, as termed by the ITV Sport panel on Thursday night, but Keane isn’t having any of it.

When asked for his opinion, the former United midfielder insisted that it was a “pity that he’s back to his old cocky self”, which naturally got a chuckle out of Lee Dixon.

It’s a fair point to an extent though as Mourinho loves to pick and choose and go from one extreme to another with his moods depending on how his team is faring.

While things are going pretty well for him and United at the moment, another downturn in form will undoubtedly bring back the snarling and unhappy manager that we saw not so long ago, with Keane evidently preferring to see a more humble Mourinho rather than the arrogant one that has come across in recent interviews.