Arsenal defeat looks less embarrassing as Hamburger stuffing demotes Gunners to 6th on Bayern’s list of 2016/17 victims

Arsenal fans left Germany with their tails between their legs 10 days ago after being thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich.

That defeat effectively ended Arsenal’s Champions League dreams for another year, but, judging by Bayern’s other results this season, perhaps Gooners shouldn’t be too embarrassed?

Bayern thrashed Hamburger SV 8-0 this afternoon to record their biggest win of the season.

1:0 Vidal (17)

2:0 Lewandowski (24)

3:0 Lewandowski (42)

4:0 Lewandowski (54)

5:0 Alaba (56)

6:0 Coman (65)

7:0 Coman (69)

8:0 Robben (87) pic.twitter.com/9pCeK76WO1 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 25, 2017

Arsenal’s 5-1 humiliation is not even in second place, not close.

In fact, on a list of Bayern’s biggest wins this season, the German giant’s victory over the Gunners only ranks sixth.

Bayern have dished out 5-0 beatings to FC Carl Zeiss Jena, FC Rostov and Wolfsburg, while Werder Bremen lost 6-0 at the Allianz Arena in August.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick against Hamburg, who were 3-0 down at half time.

Kingsley Coman netted twice, while Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Arjen Robben were also on the scoresheet.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern remain five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who won 3-1 at home to FC Koln.