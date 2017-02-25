Arsenal given opportunity to finally end ongoing transfer saga to land prolific striker

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has seemingly opened the door for Arsenal to secure the signing of forward Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The 25-year-old has continued to establish himself as one of the top strikers in Europe, scoring 26 goals in 30 appearances so far this season, which builds on a similarly impressive campaign last year.

In turn, it’s no surprise that interest has been growing in acquiring his services, with top clubs around Europe all being linked with making a move.

However, as noted by the Metro, Arsenal have been long-time admirers of the French international and combined with uncertainty over Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates, they could be forced into making an offer.

It appears as though Aulas is ready to concede that he’s going to lose some key players and intends to cash in, thus opening up the speculation that Lacazette could be heading to north London ahead of next season.

“We don’t have to do anything, but as we have a squad valued at more than €170m, there will come a time when we have to cash in on that capital,” he explained, as quoted by the Metro.

“So, as I did with Karim Benzema and Samuel Umtiti, if a player wants to leave and the offer is acceptable, we won’t stand in the way.”

Provided that Arsene Wenger stays beyond this season, the French tactician will under immense pressure to spend big this summer on the right profile of players to take his side to the next level.

As they stare another failed season in the face with Premier League or Champions League success looking highly unlikely, something will have to change at the Emirates and it could need an influx of new faces to break the frustrating cycle that the club finds itself in.