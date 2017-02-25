Arsenal must meet €10m release clause as they edge closer to landing 21-year-old La Liga starlet

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Malaga youngster Pablo Fornals, and are closing in on reaching an agreement for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals so far this season as he has continued to impress for the La Liga outfit, and that good form has led to interest from the Gunners.

According to Marca, Arsenal are said to be monitoring him very closely with a view of making a move in the summer, as they have been collecting scout reports over several months.

However, if they do have genuine ambitions of signing the talented midfielder, then they could be forced to pay up to €10m to acquire his services as he has a release clause in place in his contract.

Further, it’s added that Arsenal aren’t the only Premier League side keen on Fornals, but they do seem to be the leading contender to sign him at this stage having shown such strong interest.

With Arsene Wenger having the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin at his disposal who all offer much of the same, the absence of Santi Cazorla due to injury has been a major blow for Arsenal this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has dropped back into a midfield role to offer something different, but it’s certainly a weakness in this current Gunners squad that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Whether or not Fornals is the answer remains to be seen, but given his age, he’s unlikely to be an immediate answer which will raise further question marks about whether or not Wenger has the right strategy in the market in his bid to end the club’s wait for a major trophy.