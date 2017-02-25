Brighton v Reading Live Stream – Watch Late Championship Kickoff

We’ve another big game from the Championship as promotion hopefuls Brighton and Reading lock horns a the Falmer Stadium (KO 17:30).

Don’t forget punters and fans can watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

Brighton take on Reading in the evening kickoff from the Championship (KO 17:30) and we could be set for a classic with two high quality sides from England’s second tier.

The Seagulls will be looking to keep in touch with league leaders Newcastle but they face a difficult game against Jaap Stam’s Reading outfit.

The Royals still have automatic promotion ambitions but they will have to be at their very best to take anything from a Brighton side which is unbeaten in their last thirteen at home and come into the game having disposed of Barnsley 2-0 last week.

Having lost to another promotion contender Huddersfield last time out, another loss on the road for the Royals would be another dent in their confidence and if Reading pick up any sort of result here today it will be seen as a bonus.

Brighton themselves have one of the best records in the division and will be looking for another three points to keep themselves in an automatic promotion place.

League leaders Newcastle could only manage a 2-2 draw with Bristol City this afternoon, so a win would take Brighton back to the summit of the Championship.

Despite being only three points behind, Reading are the underdogs coming into the game with the home win priced up at 4/6, while those expecting Stam’s side can back the away win at around 5/1.

One bet that stands out for us is the Brighton home win/both teams to score double, which can be picked up at a price of 3/1.

Brighton do have an outstanding home record but are prone to conceding the odd goal, while Reading do find the net on their travels. The 3/1 looks plenty big enough for us to get involved.

18+ Only. Funded Account with Bet365 to access streams. Country Restrictions apply.