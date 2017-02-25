Influential Manchester United ace raises concern as he stalls on signing new contract

Manchester United forward Zlatan ibrahimovic is reportedly delaying signing a new contract extension with the club, as he wants to see if they qualify for the Champions League.

The 35-year-old has been hugely impressive in his first season in England, scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists in 37 games across all competitions.

In turn, his influence for Jose Mourinho’s side has been key, and with age evidently not slowing him down, it’s widely expected that United will try to secure his future for at least another year.

The former Swedish international has an option to extend for another year, but according to The Mirror, he wants to be sure that the English giants have qualified for the Champions League before committing his future.

Being absent from Europe’s premier competition isn’t something that he’s accustomed to, and given that it could well be his final year at the top level in Europe, he certainly won’t want to miss out on a last opportunity to win the competition.

As a result, despite previously suggesting that he’s ready to commit for another year and with Jose Mourinho eager for him to stay, it will come down to where United finish this season.

Currently, the Red Devils are in sixth place and are two points adrift of the top four. While their focus will be on the EFL Cup final this weekend, combined with the fact that they’re still involved in the Europa League and FA Cup, Ibrahimovic is on course to claim quite the trophy haul.

However, it appears as though the Champions League is the key factor, and should United make the top four, then the influential former AC Milan and Barcelona star could then be ready to stay for another year at Old Trafford.