Jose Mourinho personally hounding €250m Barcelona superstar to join Man United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly personally trying to convince Barcelona forward Neymar to join the Red Devils this summer.

According to Sport, the Portuguese tactician has been regularly calling the Brazilian international in order to try and convince him about a move to England.

It’s claimed that this is a strategy that Mourinho often adopts with targets, as he looks to build a rapport with the player before the club looks to secure a deal to sign them.

It’s unclear as to how this is allowed as it sounds a lot like tampering to us, but Mourinho is reportedly said to have tried to convince Neymar how United is the best place for his career, how he will improve under his management and the crucial role he will play for him at Old Trafford, all as per the report from Sport.

As noted by Calciomercato, Neymar signed a new contract with the Catalan giants recently, and had a release clause included in that deal.

With the clause said to be standing at €250m, it will likely take another world-record transfer fee to beat what United paid for Paul Pogba last summer, although it’s questionable as to whether it would really go up to the full €250m.

The move would have a knock-on effect for Juventus too, as according to Calciomercato, one of the first players that Barca would target in turn would be Paulo Dybala.

In turn, this sets up what could be an enthralling transfer merry-go-round this summer, starting with what would be a sensational move for Neymar to Manchester.

Mourinho is evidently keen on making one marquee signing per summer, and it looks as though he’s setting his sights on the Brazilian ace to bring another dynamic and prolific edge to the United attack, but as noted above, it won’t be cheap and it remains to be seen if the club sign off on such a hefty fee.