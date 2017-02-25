Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday Live Stream – Watch Championship Cracker Online Lunchtime

We’ve a Yorkshire derby to kick us off today as Leeds take on Sheff Wed from Elland Road (KO 12:30).

We’re in for a treat this lunchtime with a high quality clash between two sides aiming for a return to the Premier League – Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday.

Both sides have had successful seasons and with eyes on consolidating a Championship playoff place this season there’s everything to play for.

In the eyes of many, the current top six of the English Championship will remain the current top 6 that are there now, with the gap between Sheffield Wednesday in 6th and Fulham in 7th is already two significant for any sort of late surge from the likes of Fulham or Norwich.

However, with Fulham currently on a 7 game winning streak, and Norwich having undeniable quality in their ranks, there is still more than enough time for either Sheffield Wednesday or Leeds to slip up in the coming weeks, with 13 games still left to play.

As a result then, both sides will be looking for the three points in an attempt to bolster their chances of securing a top 6 spot this season, in the hope that they will be able to snatch promotion to the Premier League.

Both sides slipped up in their most recent games, with Wednesday having lost to Brentford and Leeds having drawn with Ipswich, but having said that, both are still in relatively good form and the derby should prove to be an interesting match to the say the least.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men seem to be enjoying better results of late, having enjoyed four straight wins prior to their shock defeat agains Brentford last time out.

And whilst some have been arguing that Leeds are having the downturn that many expected from them, as they have only won 1 of their last 4, they have still only lost 2 in the past 10 weeks – hardly a bad record.

Wednesday will certainly be looking to one man to make the difference, in striker Jordan Rhodes.

The forward has enjoyed considerable success against Leeds, having gone unbeaten against them in his 10 previous matches. During this time, he has also contributed 6 goals against them, with 4 coming at Elland Road.

With such fine margins, even with the contributions of Jordan Rhodes, the game should be hard fought, and the element of the Yorkshire derby should make it even more of a fiesty scrappy occasion.

Leeds still have an enviable home record, winning seven of their last eight, so the 8/5 on the home win should attract plenty of attention, while a narrow win for the away side at 1-0 can be backed at 8/1.

There’s everything to play for – If you’re about for Saturday’s early kick off then this will certainly be one to watch.

