Manchester United and Chelsea in transfer war over Brazilian ace demanding £2.5m-a-year

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has reportedly made hefty contract demands amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Brazilian ace has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for company in the squad, he’ll always have his work cut out.

Having said that, the 24-year-old has grown into an important role for Zinedine Zidane, and yet his future remains uncertain at this stage.

According to TransfermarketWeb, Jose Mourinho is keen to take him to United, while DiarioGol have reported that Chelsea are also interested in signing the midfielder.

It’s claimed that Casemiro is aware of the interest from the Premier League, and in turn has demanded a salary of £2.5m-per-year after a successful season in which he has proven that he is a big part of the squad at the Bernabeu.

With his current deal set to expire in 2021 and with Zidane valuing him highly, it’s unlikely that he’ll be leaving any time soon if the French tactician has his way.

However, with United looking for a replacement for Michael Carrick and with Antonio Conte keen to bolster his midfield with Champions League football likely returning to Stamford Bridge next season, it’s no surprise to see a player with Casemiro’s qualities linked with a move to one of the big Premier League clubs.

In turn, the speculation isn’t likely to go anywhere soon, but it will take a significant offer to persuade Madrid to sell with Casemiro seemingly using the interest to his advantage to secure a better deal with the Spanish giants.