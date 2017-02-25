Pep Guardiola planning Man City reunion with former star but wages are stumbling block

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering a move for Juventus right-back Dani Alves to secure a reunion with the former Barcelona ace.

The 33-year-old spent four trophy-laden years with Guardiola at the Nou Camp, before his coach moved on while he joined Juventus last summer.

Although he has played a role for the Bianconeri this year, scoring a crucial second away goal from off the bench at Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, it appears as though he could be moving on at the end of the season.

The Sun reports that City are keen as they look to address the problem they have in the full-backs positions, although it’s unclear as to whether Alves really is the solution.

With the likes of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta coming to the end of their time at the Etihad, combined with Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov facing a similar scenario on the left flank, City will need to bolster their options in those departments in the summer.

Alves would certainly offer assurances and be a solid addition to the squad, but he doesn’t particularly fit the strategy that the club appear to have adopted since Guardiola’s arrival.

With the signings of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and John Stones, lowering the average age of the squad seems to be a priority for management.

Alves wouldn’t help with that, and neither would his wages, as it’s claimed that his demands could yet scupper a move to Manchester with City not willing to meet them.