(Video) Conte team selection justified as Fabregas marks landmark appearance with 46th PL goal

The biggest talking point of Antonio Conte’s team selection against Swansea City was his decision to pick Cesc Fabregas ahead of Nemanja Matic.

And that decision was justified 19 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge when Fabregas fired Chelsea 1-0 up with his fifth goal of the season.

Marking his 300th Premier League appearance, the Spaniard netted for the 46th time in the English top flight when he collected a pass from Pedro before poking home from inside the penalty area.