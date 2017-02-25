(Video) Fernando Llorente punishes Chelsea for not signing him with classic no.9’s goal

Transfer talk in The Sun linked Fernando Llorente with a possible move to Chelsea in January, but he stayed at Swansea City and has just scored against the Blues to show them what they missed out on.

Llorente latched onto a Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick in first-half stoppage time at Stamford Bridge to plant a firm header past Thibaut Courtois.

The 31-year-old has now scored nine times in the Premier League this season – that’s eight more goals than Chelsea back-up striker Michy Batshuayi has bagged.

Fabregas had earlier fired Chelsea 1-0 up in the 19th minute.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Conte team selection justified as Fabregas marks landmark appearance with 46th PL goal