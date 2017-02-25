(Video) Leandro Bacuna throws headbutt at linesman, gets red card in crazy scenes during Aston Villa v Derby

Leandro Bacuna is surely going to get a whopper of a suspension after he was sent off for throwing a headbutt towards a linesman during Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Leandro Bacuna saw red after headbutting the linesman. #AVFC still beat Derby 1-0. pic.twitter.com/LJHiJPTSCB — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) February 25, 2017

The 25-year-old badboy didn’t seem to make much contact, if any, with the referee’s assistant, but he can have no complaints about being shown a red card.

Speaking to The Sun after the game, Villa boss Steve Bruce admitted that Bacuna is hard to manage and that he has problems with discipline.

Bruce said: “He’d been excellent in the match, then he’s done something stupid, but that’s Leo unfortunately.

“That’s the disappointing thing for me.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say you’ve made a mistake, and he has.”

Bruce seemed to partly blame the linesman for getting a call incorrect, before continuing to discuss Bacuna, who he says will be getting fined by the club.

He added: “I have to say the assistant has got the decision horribly wrong, he was only five yards away and it was a huge frustration but he knows he’s over stepped the mark.

“And the disappointing things is he misses the next three games – which is sad.

“There’ll be a big hefty fine from me and he’ll be one miserable mother… for the next couple of weeks.

“He stuck his chest out, it was a chest-bump… whatever that is.”

Lesson here? Don’t chest-bump the ref’s mates, kids! Even if Melissa loves it…