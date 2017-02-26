(Image) Southampton take aim at today’s match-officials on Twitter after Manolo Gabbiadini has goal incorrectly ruled out

Southampton have taken a cheeky dig at today’s match-officials after Manolo Gabbiadini drew the Saints level in the EFL Cup final.

Gabbiadini has fast established himself as an important member of Claude Puel’s side since joining from Napoli in the January transfer window. He looked to have got his side off to the best possible start today, prodding past David de Gea from close range. However, the linesman adjudged the Italian to be in an offside position – the replays showed he was onside.

He didn’t allow that to get him down there, however, and Gabbiadini went on to score again – this time it stood. Southampton celebrated his goal on Twitter, and fired shots at today’s match-officials in doing so.