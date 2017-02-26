La Liga superstar opens door for £85m Manchester United switch with key admission

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has reportedly admitted to compatriot Paul Pogba that he wants a move to the Premier League with Old Trafford his preferred destination.

Speculation has long linked the Atletico Madrid star with a move to England, and as per Don Balon, he has revealed that he wants the move and would prioritise a switch to United.

Griezmann has formed a great relationship with Pogba having played together for the French national team, and it is believed that will play a significant part in his decision, albeit it’s difficult to really know what’s true to come out of their ‘private’ conversations.

The Daily Star add that Jose Mourinho is set to launch a huge bid for the Frenchman, as he’ll have to meet the £85m release clause in his contract.

Given that the club splashed out on Pogba last summer, it’s unlikely that the fee will be a major sticking point as it appears as though United are keen to add one marquee signing to their squad each summer.

This latest report will only strengthen the claim that Griezmann will be the man to fill that role, as Mourinho must also consider bringing in another striker depending on what Zlatan Ibrahimovic does.

The 35-year-old’s one-year deal will expire at the end of the season, and although he has an option to extend for a further year, it hasn’t yet been confirmed that he’ll do so.

If he does move on, then United will need someone to fill that role next season and beyond, and it could be that Griezmann is the ideal solution.

The 25-year-old has scored 53 goals in 97 La Liga games since joining Atleti in 2014, while he’s bagged 14 goals in 39 appearances for France as he has established himself as a pivotal figure for both club and country over the last three years.