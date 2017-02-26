Liverpool lead three PL rivals in race to sign 16-year-old England starlet

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to snap up Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, although they face competition from three other Premier League clubs.

The 16-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in the Championship, and in turn that has attracted attention from elsewhere.

As per The Express, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already been to scout him, while Arsenal and Manchester City are also credited with an interest.

However, it appears as though Jurgen Klopp is ready to snatch him from under the noses of his Premier League rivals, with the report placing Liverpool in a very favourable position to secure his signature.

Having only made his debut last August, Sessegnon remains a very raw talent and still has significant room for improvement and development as he hopes for a long and successful career at the top level.

In turn, the next decision that he takes will be huge for his future, with Fulham said to be ready to concede that he will leave this summer but they remain hopeful that he will be sent back to Craven Cottage on loan.

Whether that’s the case remains to be seen, but ultimately the reasoning behind why these top clubs want Sessegnon is understandable.

City will have to revamp their full-back options with several veterans ready to leave, while Nacho Monreal must be replaced by Arsenal eventually.

Conte will be keen to add depth to his squad as they prepare to take on the Champions League next season, and Liverpool are still looking for a long-term solution at left back with James Milner continuing to admirably fill in.

Sessegnon has shown enough to suggest that he’s going to be a very good player, but time will tell as to where that development will continue.