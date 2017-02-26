Man United 3-2 Southampton player ratings: Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets a 9 as his brace wins United the EFL Cup

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup after defeating Southampton 3-2 at Wembley.

Manchester United took the lead at Wembley through Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big Swede lined up a free-kick 30-yards from goal and powered home into the bottom corner of Fraser Forster’s net. It was his 25th goal of the season, and what a goal it was too – click here to see it.

Before long, United had doubled their lead. Jesse Lingard, who had scored at Wembley twice previously, found the back of the net with a smart finish. At this point it looked as though Jose Mourinho’s side were set to coast to victory. You can see Lingard’s goal here.

Manolo Gabbiadini, who had previously had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside, scored again – and this time it stood. Gabbiadini nipped in at the front-post to poke the ball past David de Gea and give Southampton hope before half-time. Click here to see the goal that halved United’s lead.

Soon into the second period, Gabbiadini drew the sides level – and what a goal it was too. The Italian international latched onto the loose ball and fired into the back of the net on the spin. What an immediate impact he has had for the Saints since joining in January. Click here to see Gabbiadini’s second.

As we entered the 86th minute, Ibrahimovic stepped to the mark. Ander Herrera swung the ball into the penalty area, and Ibrahimovic found himself unmarked. He made no mistake, powering home past Forster and winning Man United the EFL Cup. Here‘s the decisive goal.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Manchester United player ratings: de Gea 6, Valencia 6, Bailly 5, Smalling 5, Rojo 4, Herrera 7, Pogba 4, Mata 5, Lingard 7, Martial 6, Ibrahimovic 9.

Southampton player ratings: Forster 6, Soares 6, Stephens 6, Yoshida 8, Bertrand 7, Ward-Prowse 6, Romeu 7, Davis 7, Redmond 7, Tadic 6, Gabbiadini 9.