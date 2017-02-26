Norwich v Ipswich Live Stream – Watch East Anglian Derby Online this Lunchtime

We’ve a mouth watering derby this lunchtime as Norwich entertain Ipswich Town at Carrow Road (KO 12:00).

There have been some pretty enticing football matches in the Championship this weekend so far, with Leeds having played Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle being held in a thrilling 2-2 game in the face of a surprising Bristol City performance.

Going into Sunday, therefore, Norwich City in particular will be looking at their game with their mouths watering as the game which they are undoubtedly favourites for gives them the opportunity, not only to take 3 points against their most fierce rivals, but also to close the gap to just 4 points on promotion placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The Canaries will certainly be optimistic about the game, having put in a multitude of impressive performances at home this season. Despite sitting in overwhelmingly in 9th overall, only Huddersfield and Newcastle have taken more points than the canaries at home since October. As a result, with Ipswich sitting in mid-table and having always struggled in the Derby, Norwich will be going into the match feeling relatively confident.

However, this is not to discredit Ipswich, or write them off. The fellow East Anglian club have been putting in some good performances of late and have more than been reaping the rewards. In their last 4 matches they have played Reading, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds – some of the bigger and stronger Championship clubs – yet they have gone unbeaten in all the games mentioned.

Furthermore, Norwich have seemed to struggled with long ball tactics for much of this season and this is something that Ipswich are more than familiar with, and could utilise to great effective should Norwich continue their woes in defence, something that was demonstrated against Burton Albion last time out.

A third thing in favour of Ipswich will be Norwich’s injury crisis. With the likes of Youssouf Mulumbu, Nelson Oliveria, Graham Dorrans and Louis Thompson all definitely out, whilst Ivo pinto and Steven Naismith are both touch and go for the game.

Therefore the contest may prove to be closer than many expect. But either way, derbies always prove to be good matches, and this will certainly be one worth watching.

