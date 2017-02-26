(Video) Deadly Harry Kane completes first-half hat-trick as Tottenham in complete control vs Stoke

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is in as fine form as can be on Sunday as he bagged himself a first-half hat-trick as the hosts lead 4-0 against Stoke City.

The England international had brought up an impressive landmark with his 100th career goal at just 23 years of age earlier in the game, and this was the pick of the bunch as he made it 2-0.

The Spurs ace was a little more fortunate for his third as his free-kick took a massive deflection as the ball trickled into the back of the net, but it would have mattered to him little as he wheeled away in celebration with his side in the ascendancy.

Kane then turned provider as he put on an assist for Dele Alli to make 4-0 before the break, as Tottenham are well on the way to all three points and look set to bounce back from their midweek disappointment in Europe in emphatic fashion.

As for Kane, that’s his sixth hat-trick of his career already, as he continues to fire Tottenham on as they look to secure a spot in the top four this season.