(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic characteristically arrogant after winning Manchester United the EFL Cup with brace in the final

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was characteristically arrogant in his post-match interview with Sky Sports after winning Manchester United the EFL Cup.

Ibrahimovic, who signing for United in the summer transfer window on a free transfer, essentially defeated Southampton single-handedly today.

After bagging a 30-yard free-kick in the first-half, the big Swede was not done there. Ander Herrera swung the ball into the middle and Ibrahimovic rose above the Saints defence to power home and win United the game.

Speaking after the game, Ibrahimovic was modest as ever… not.