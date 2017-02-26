(Video) Lionel Messi scores late on against Atletico Madrid to fire Barcelona to the summit with his 400th victory

Lionel Messi scored late on for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid to secure his side a vital three points in the La Liga title race.

The two sides were level late on at the Vicente Calderon, but Messi stepped up to the mark to bag a decisive winner.

It was a significant goal too. It meant that Barcelona opened up a temporary lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and it also secured his 400th victory for the Catalan giants. It certainly wasn’t the best goal he’s ever scored in a Barcelona shirt.