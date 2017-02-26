(Video) Wayne Rooney lifts the EFL Cup for Manchester United despite playing no part in his side’s victory at Wembley

Manchester United have lifted the EFL Cup after defeating Southampton 3-2 in the final.

United were the only English side still competing on all four fronts coming into today’s game, and they’ve just ticked one of those off the list.

A brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a goal from academy product Jesse Lingard were enough for Jose Mourinho’s side to edge past Southampton and win the EFL Cup.

Man United captain Wayne Rooney, who played no part in today’s game, lifted the trophy alongside his star-studded teammates.