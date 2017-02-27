£85m Manchester United target’s brother sparks further talk of Old Trafford switch

Antoine Griezmann’s brother has done little to calm talk that his sibling will be heading to Manchester United in the future.

Theo sent out a string of tweets during the EFL Cup final on Sunday, which United won 3-2 against Southampton as Jose Mourinho collected his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.

Now, while Griezmann’s brother did insist later in the evening that he’s been a United fan for many years and so this shouldn’t be interpreted as a clue as to whether Antoine is keeping tabs on his future club, United fans were obviously loving that he was paying such close attention.

As reported by Don Balon, claims over the weekend suggested that the Atletico Madrid forward has confessed to compatriot Paul Pogba that he wishes to play in the Premier League and Old Trafford would likely be his most obvious destination.

Further, the Daily Star note that it would take a bid of £85m to prise him away from the Spanish capital, as the 25-year-old has a release clause in his current contract.

The media are obviously not privy to the private conversations between the pair so it’s difficult to know how much to take from the reports, but these latest tweets will do little to silence speculation even though he has insisted that they are innocent comments from a die-hard United fan. We’ll see Theo…

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) February 26, 2017

Zlatannnnnnn ! — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) February 26, 2017

Man united fan since 14 years and you say for publicity ! Pfff pic.twitter.com/y6MVIa0T4U — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) February 26, 2017

@TheoGriezmann we're the famous Man United and we're signing Antoine Griezmann. — Ryan ? (@Mkhi_Assist) February 26, 2017

@TheoGriezmann Come to Manchester. Make sure your bro is on the plane too. ? — Marcella (@TranceRevolved) February 27, 2017

@TheoGriezmann your brother will lift it next season — CharlieTastic (@charlesville97) February 26, 2017

@TheoGriezmann your brother will lift the champions league next season don't worry ? — HazMat (@VivaLaMartial) February 26, 2017