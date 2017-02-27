AC Milan transfer news: Juventus eye key Rossoneri target, agent casts doubt over wonderkid’s future again

AC Milan will reportedly face competition from Juventus for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi this summer, after the Turin giants made him a priority.

The 23-year-old has made big strides this season as he has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 33 outings in all competitions to further prove he’s a star for the present and future.

As noted by Tuttomercatoweb last week, he remains Milan’s top objective in the summer transfer window, but a spanner has now been thrown in the works as Calciomercato report that Juve are ready to rival them.

The Bianconeri were previously looking at Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, but they’ve now reportedly changed their minds as they believe that Bernardeschi offers more assurances.

Given their results in recent weeks, there is a great deal of tension in Florence currently and combined with their historical rivalry with Juve, selling one of their most valuable assets to the Serie A champions would obviously not go down very well.

Nevertheless, it looks as though Juve will try their luck this summer, which leaves Milan with a conundrum as they may well have to consider other options if they miss out.

Meanwhile, agent Mino Raiola has once again been speaking about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future at the San Siro, as he continues to leave the door open to a possible exit.

While admitting that the 18-year-old himself wants to stay, Raiola is keen to see what the new owners bring to the club as Sino-Europe Sports are expected to complete their takeover at the end of this week.

“I think it is only right for me to see what Milan will be. It is the most important question that you have not asked, you are focusing on renewal and you don’t know what Milan will be,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

“Until you see the new ownership and I begin to talk to them I cannot have a clear idea.

“Does he deserve a great Milan? No, he deserves a great team. I’m not married to anyone, my job is not to be a fan of a team.”

His comments will undoubtedly further infuriate Milan supporters who will be desperate to see Donnarumma sign a long-term extension to stay with the club for many more years.

