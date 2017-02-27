Arsenal coach leaves to take Bundesliga job, Gunners Invincible also joins in package deal

Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg ordered themsleves a double dose of Arsenal on Monday as they hired Andries Jonker as their new head coach and Freddie Ljungberg as his assistant.

Fifty-four-year-old Jonker leaves his role as head of Arsenal’s academy to return to senior management, having previously had spells in charge of Volendam, MVV and Willem II, as well as a brief period as caretaker boss at Bayern Munich.

Ljungberg, 39, had also been working in the Gunners youth setup – as U15 manager – before being poached by Wolfsburg.

However, Arsenal fans know the Swede best as a former attacking midfielder who won two Premier League titles as a player with Arsenal, including in the 2004 campaign which saw the North London club hailed as The Invincibles.

Ljungberg is also well remembers for his modelling appearances on behalf of Calvin Klein. #Package.

Wolfsburg dispensed of previous manager Valerien Ismael on Sunday following a 2-1 home loss to Werder Bremen.

The defeat was Wolfsburg’s fifth in six games in all competitions and sees them hovering precariously above the relegation zone, with just two points between themselves and 16th-placed Hamburger SV.