Arsenal risk major setback as key star rejects Barcelona in favour of PL rivals

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly ready to reject a move to Barcelona in favour of making a switch to Manchester City instead.

The 21-year-old has firmly established himself as a key part of Arsene Wenger’s plans over the last two-and-a-half seasons, making the right-back position his own with a series of impressive performances and by showing good consistency.

However, as with any top Arsenal player, it seems as though there comes a point when they begin to be linked with a move away from the club when they continue to fall short of reaching their objectives.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish international has decided where his future lies, and although he isn’t keen on returning to Barcelona, it’s claimed that he’s interested in working for Pep Guardiola and would therefore favour a move to Arsenal’s rivals City.

The report notes that he’s concerned over how Cesc Fabregas’s return to the Nou Camp went, as although he enjoyed a decent spell back with the club, he was under immense pressure and eventually moved back to the Premier League.

Further, the appeal of playing for Guardiola is huge, as it would be with any player given the Spaniard’s track record and style of play, and so it’s reported that Bellerin could be keen on a move to the Etihad.

Having been with Arsenal since 2013 and having matured and improved into a first-team regular, it would be a major setback for the Gunners to lose one of their most important players and top talents for the future.

In turn, they’ll certainly be hoping that this is all just mere speculation, but in truth, it has to raise some level of concern given Bellerin’s quality and City’s likely ability to offer him more assurances over winning trophies moving forward.

The need to strengthen in the full-backs positions at City has been evident all season, and it would be some signing if they are able to prise Bellerin away.