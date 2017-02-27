Big-spending Chinese outfit send chilling warning to Chelsea and Europe over transfers

After failing in their bid to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea in January, Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui has warned them over his spending power.

As reported by ESPN FC, Costa was dropped by Antonio Conte for their trip to Leicester City last month amid speculation of an offer from China.

However, the Premier League leaders made their feelings clear on the matter as they insisted that they would not sell the Spaniard as he has been, and will be, crucial to their title push between now and the end of the season.

While that had seemingly sent the message across for the time being, Yuhui hasn’t ruled out returning to Stamford Bridge for his next big-money shopping trip, but also served notice to other European sides that he doesn’t have a budget as such and will spend what is necessary to bring top players to his club.

“Theoretically speaking, there is no limit on transfer budget,” the billionaire is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“We can target whoever we want. But on several occasions, our targets are reluctant to join us.

“We approached Diego Costa and other stars. It remains to be seen who will join us in June, but I can assure you that the new players will be on the same level as Costa.”

Given that Costa has since put that incident behind him and has taken his tally in the Premier League up to 16 goals, it seems like the most sensible decision in the short-term for both parties as they look to take the title back to Stamford Bridge this season.

However, it remains to be seen what the situation is at the end of the year, with the 28-year-old perhaps set to push for a move while it seems as though Yuhui will be more than happy to try and prise him away with a lucrative deal.