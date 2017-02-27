Chelsea target set for big-money contract offer after providing Conte with stunning reminders of quality

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, and in order to fend off the Blues this summer, he’s set to be offered a new deal.

The Belgian international proved his quality yet again on Sunday night, as seen in the videos below, as he bagged a sensational brace in his side’s 3-1 win over Inter.

Luciano Spalletti has certainly got the best out of him this season as he continues to flourish in their system, as he took his tally up to 12 goals in all competitions this season.

As noted by Calciomercato, Chelsea looked to sign the 28-year-old last summer but the Giallorossi were not interested in losing one of their most prized assets.

However, with his current form in mind, it’s added in the report that he was promised a pay rise this year and it’s claimed that Roma are willing to match his demands to ensure that he remains at the Stadio Olimpico for the foreseeable future.

It’s added that his current contract worth €3.2m-a-year will run until 2020, but he expects Roma to match the offer that he received from Chelsea which was €5m-a-year.

Antonio Conte will undoubtedly be monitoring the situation, as if there is any sign that there is a breakdown between the two parties, he’ll likely be more than keen to try and swoop in and finally sign his top midfield target.

With Chelsea set to return to the Champions League next season as they look to lift the Premier League title in Conte’s first season in charge, he’ll need to begin planning how to bolster his squad and add depth sooner rather than later.

Nainggolan has come on a long way during his time in the Italian capital, and for those who watch him regularly, they’ll know that he has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe this season.