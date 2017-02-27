KloppOut floods Twitter as leaky Liverpool lose at Leicester

You’ll struggle to find a more popular manager in England, but Jurgen Klopp’s stock fell significantly on Monday night as his side lost 3-1 at Leicester City.

Teams to score 3 goals v LFC under Klopp:??

Leicester

Arsenal (x2)

Swans (x2)

Palace

Soton

Watford

Sevilla

Dortmund

B'mouth (4)

Norwich (4) pic.twitter.com/OWgMnqXdtQ — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) February 27, 2017

Fallen champions Leicester had not scored a Premier League goal all year before the game, but the limping Foxes managed to fire three past the woeful Reds defence in the opening hour at the King Power Stadium.

Klopp has got Liverpool playing some brilliant attacking football, occasionally, since replacing Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot-seat in October 2015.

However, Klopp’s Liverpool have consistently been shoddy at the back.

Liverpool have already conceded three goals in matches against Crystal Palace, Southampton, Watford, Sevilla, Dortmund, Arsenal (twice) and Swansea (also twice) since Klopp became manager, as well as shipping four at Bournemouth and Norwich.

When Leicester joined the three-goal club at around 9.20pm on Monday evening, the hashtag #KloppOut spread around Twitter like wildfire.

Some who used the hashtag were joking, but many will have been deadly serious.

Patience is rare in modern football, so perhaps Klopp should feel like his job is under threat?

After all, just look at Leicester sacking Claudio Ranieri last Thursday, nine months after he oversaw them winning the title!