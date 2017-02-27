Pep Guardiola handed huge boost as injured Man City star plots early return

Man City star Gabriel Jesus is reportedly set to give Pep Guardiola a major boost by returning ahead of schedule before the end of the season.

The Brazilian international suffered a broken metatarsal and underwent surgery 11 days ago, with Guardiola unsure if he would be available for selection again this season.

However, as reported by The Mirror, Jesus could return to action towards the end of April and in turn give City a major boost for what could yet be a title run-in, or if not, then at least a big push in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

“When will I be back? Two months from now, God willing,” the 19-year-old noted on social media when asked when he would be returning to action.

It remains to be seen whether or not that was him merely being optimistic or if he is indeed making good progress in his recovery and in turn will be in a position to step up his comeback in the latter stages of April.

Guardiola will be desperate to have him back on the basis of what we saw in his first four Premier League outings, with Jesus scoring three goals and providing an assist as he looked an excellent fit for City’s attacking line.

While that won’t be good news for Sergio Aguero who is in line to be sacrificed in the starting line-up, based on what we saw earlier this month, Guardiola will likely hope to have that headache as he looks to finish his first campaign in charge of the Premier League giants in strong fashion.