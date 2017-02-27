Statistics put Tottenham ace amongst elite-level players in Europe

Tottenham forward Harry Kane continued his fine form at the weekend with a first-half hat-trick against Stoke City as he continues to rack up the numbers.

Aside from the fact that those three goals moved him level at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts for this season with 17 goals in 21 games, he was able to reach another proud milestone too.

The 23-year-old has now scored 100 career goals, and after initial doubts that he may not have the consistency to be a world-class player, he’s certainly proving his doubters wrong.

Take away the three goals on Sunday, he was a class above the rest, and that touch to get away from Bruno Martins Indi before setting up Dele Alli for the fourth goal of the game was marvellous.

Now, the statistics are starting to show that ultimately Kane is up there with the best of them. As per Sky Sports, the England international has scored the most Premier League league goals since 2014/15 out of any other player. With 63 goals to his name, that’s more than Sergio Aguero (61) and Diego Costa (48).

In terms of how he compares to other top strikers at his age, he has 66 Premier League goals, with just a handful of others performing better with Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku above him.

As for how he stacks up against the rest of Europe, Kane has scored 81 goals in all competitions since 2014/15, that puts him seventh on the list that is led by Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but above the likes of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

If Tottenham have aspirations of winning trophies and being a hugely successful outfit moving forward, then an attack led by Kane is seemingly the right way to go about it.

While he is performing exceptionally well, he’ll ultimately be judged on his trophy haul for club, and his performances for country. If Kane get those two areas right, then we’re certainly looking at a Spurs legend.