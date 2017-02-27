Tottenham ready to swoop for four-time Ligue 1 champion as he hints at exit

Tottenham are reportedly considering revisiting their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his latest comments on his future.

The 21-year-old has impressed again this season as he has been a mainstay in the side under Unai Emery and has contributed to their success thus far.

Having already won the Ligue 1 title four consecutive times along with other domestic cups in France, it’s evident that the youngster’s talent is now matched with a winning mentality that makes him a valuable target for many clubs to bolster their own midfield.

According to The Mirror, Spurs could look to pounce if there is indeed an opening to sign him, as the report notes that they’re long-time admirers of the French international after having a loan bid rejected two years ago.

Since then, Rabiot has obviously come a long way and so it will take something more significant to prise him away from the French capital.

Nevertheless, judging from his comments this week, he may well be open to considering his options at least, but he stopped short of suggesting that he’s ready to leave Paris.

“I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think that I am in a rush,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.

“Clubs like Real Madrid, they are great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do.”

Time will tell if Tottenham can make a splash in the summer transfer market and bring in a top quality youngster like Rabiot to add to their collection of talented young players at White Hart Lane.

It will be another player that Mauricio Pochettino could help develop, but if he does decide to leave PSG, it’s certain that there will be other clubs aside from Spurs wanting to sign him too.