(Video) Danny Drinkwater worldie stuns Liverpool as Leicester City find form under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare

All the kids will be drinking water at school in the morning after Danny Boy’s worldie!

Danny Drinkwater had gone 30 Leicester City games without scoring before Monday night.

He was clearly saving himself for something special.

Former Manchester United midfielder Drinkwater stunned Liverpool in the 39th minute to fire Leicester 2-0 up in a Premier League clash which the Foxes had dominated.

Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had already made a couple of smart saves, but he could do nothing to keep out Drinkwater’s long-range volley.

Leicester are under the stewardship of caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, after Claudio Ranieri was sacked last week.

