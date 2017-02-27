(Video) Jamie Vardy bangs out corner flag after ending Leicester goal drought v LFC

Leicester City have finally scored a Premier League goal in 2017.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL VARDY!!!!! O nome da fera LEICESTER 1-0 LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/tj2HSPPrEf — johnny carlos (@johnny_carlos_) February 27, 2017

After failing to hit the net in six top-flight games this year, the Foxes ended their dry spell when Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock in Monday night’s TV clash against Liverpool.

Vardy, who now has six Prem goals this term, was seemingly emotional as he celebrated his goal. And within his cocktail of feelings was a sprinkle of anger, which he let out my punching the corner flag.

Like London buses, eleven minutes after Vardy’s opener, which came on 28 minutes, Leicester had another goal on the scoresheet.

Leicester’s second came courtesy of Danny Drinkwater, who nailed a long-range volley to net his first goal of the season.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Danny Drinkwater worldie stuns Liverpool as Leicester City find form under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare