AC Milan transfers news: £27m bid for Chelsea ace, Guardiola flop eyed as rivals swoop while contract talks stall

AC Milan will see the takeover of the club completed later this week, and so speculation is undoubtedly set to ramp up in the coming weeks.

One rumour that seemingly isn’t going away is a possible swoop for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, as The Telegraph report that the Rossoneri are preparing a £27m bid for the Spaniard.

The 29-year-old has consistently reiterated his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, and underlined his importance to Antonio Conte with an assist and goal in his 300th Premier League appearance at the weekend.

In turn, it remains doubtful that he’ll be moving to the San Siro this summer, but the rumour won’t go away as Milan could certainly do with a player of his quality and experience in their midfield next season.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have suggested that Milan will look to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo this summer, as reported by Calciomercato.

Given that the Chilean has disappointed in England this season despite being brought in by Pep Guardiola to be his first-choice shot-stopper, it seems a strange move for Milan to make.

It’s suggested that he will become an option should the club fail to secure Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future with a contract renewal, but this one seems pretty far-fetched at this stage.

Another rumour that just won’t go away and will continue to cause concern until he signs a new deal involves Mattia De Sciglio, as Calciomercato report that Juventus are ready to swoop with contract talks with the Italian international continuing to stall.

De Sciglio’s current deal expires in 2018, and after an underwhelming season last year, he has finally shown signs this season that he’s getting back to the levels that made him a stand-out talent after his initial breakthrough.

While he’s currently working his way back to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury, the wait for the new ownership has led to speculation that Juve could take advantage.

However, answers are expected to be provided later this week when Sino-Europe Sports confirm their takeover, and De Sciglio’s future will likely be one of the first assignments on their to-do list.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan news and transfer talk.