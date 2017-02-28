Arsenal plot summer spree after scouting £45m forward and Monreal replacement

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Napoli duo Lorenzo Insigne and Faouzi Ghoulam ahead of making summer bids for the pair.

Citing reports in Italy, The Sun report that the Gunners are keen both players who have been crucial to Napoli’s sustained push to qualify for the Champions League this season.

It builds on impressive campaigns last year, as they proven to be two of the top players in their respective positions in Serie A.

With Arsenal falling short of their lofty expectations again this season, it may well be time for Arsene Wenger to get the chequebook out and bolster his squad, but it won’t be cheap if Insigne is a target.

As per ESPN FC, the Italian international could fetch a transfer fee of around £45m, with the 25-year-old still under contract until 2019 and so if Napoli did want to sell, they’re in a strong position to demand a significant fee.

Given that he is a Naples native though and that he continues to play a pivotal role in the club’s success with nine goals already this season, it’s questionable as to whether the club would want to sell or if the player wants to leave.

While they’ve had their differences in the past, it remains to be seen whether a split is on the cards, but it seems as though Arsenal are ready to swoop in the event that there is one.

Meanwhile, Ghoulam is also of interest to Chelsea according to ESPN FC, and the Algerian international deserves the acknowledgement of being targeted by top clubs given his consistency and solid performances for the Partenopei.

With Nacho Monreal not getting any younger and having come under scrutiny this season for his poor performances at times, Wenger may be forced into making a change at left-back sooner than he would have liked as Napoli will have to be on guard in order to avoid losing two key pieces to their squad.