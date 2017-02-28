Arsenal suffer significant setback in Wenger successor search, club legend linked with key post

Diego Simeone will reportedly reject interest from both Arsenal and Inter to remain at Atletico Madrid next season as he has no desire to leave.

While it has yet to be confirmed, Arsene Wenger could be set to leave the Gunners this summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Having not yet signed an extension, contingency plans are likely to be in place for Arsenal as they can ill-afford to just start their search in the summer. In turn, Simeone has consistently been linked with the post, as noted by the Metro.

According to AS though, the Argentine tactician will not come into contention as he intends on staying at Atleti as they look to oversee a smooth transition when they move from the Vincente Calderon to their new home, the 70,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

The Spanish giants are at real risk of missing out on the Champions League this season as they sit in fourth place in La Liga, just a point above Real Sociedad, while they trail league leaders Real Madrid by 10 points with their city rivals also having a game in hand.

In turn, it’s a battle for a top-four finish for Simeone and his players this season. Nevertheless, it appears as though intends to see it out and will hope to get his side back on track as they also remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

That isn’t the only key change that will be made in north London though, as The Sun report that Dennis Bergkamp could be set for an overdue return to the club to replace Andries Jonker as the academy boss.

Jonker left the club this week to take the top job at Wolfsburg, and so Arsenal must find a replacement. Bergkamp and fellow ex-Gunners ace Steve Morrow are in contention, with the latter possibly stepping up from his current role as head of scouting.

Given his standing with the supporters though, they would undoubtedly be delighted to see Bergkamp come back to the club and take up the position, but it remains to be seen if he is ready to leave his post as assistant at Ajax.