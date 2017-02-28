Arsene Wenger rejects staggering £30m-a-year offer as Arsenal await decision

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly rejected a lucrative £30m-a-year contract offer from China as the wait goes on for a decision on his future.

As per The Mirror, the offer was made amid uncertainty over his future at the Emirates, while the deal would have made him the highest-paid manager in the world.

However, he’s turned that down which is an indication that he either intends on staying in north London, or will prioritise another top job in Europe rather than make the move out to the Far East.

The French tactician’s current contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season, although he is said to have a two-year deal on the table if he wishes to extend his stay with the Gunners further.

That would be a hugely unpopular decision with many Arsenal fans though, with frustration and criticism growing in recent weeks as the club’s season has fallen apart yet again in a familiar story for the supporters.

With the Gunners well off the pace in the Premier League title race, coupled with the fact that they face a 5-1 deficit in their round-of-16 clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, it looks as though they’re set for another disappointing campaign.

Nevertheless, Wenger is keeping his cards close to his chest over his future as it’s claimed in the report that not even the players or the coaching staff know for sure what he will decide to do this summer.

In truth, that really isn’t helping the situation as an announcement would make clear what the club’s plan is, and allow supporters to either accept the fact that they have to stick with Wenger or can enjoy his last few months at the helm and look forward to fresh blood.

Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Tuchel and Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri are named by the Mirror as the leading candidates for the job, but the first thing that must be determined is whether Wenger is staying or going and one thing that be can be ruled on the basis of this report is that China is not an option for him.