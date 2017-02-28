Brighton v Newcastle Live Stream – Watch Top of the Table Clash Online Tonight

Its first versus second in the Championship as Brighton take on Newcastle in the biggest match of the season from England’s second tier (KO 19:45).

There’s a variety of options to watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

Brighton have taken the top spot off of Newcastle as the two titans of the Sky Bets Championship go into their next game facing off against each other later this evening.

Both will be viewing the game as a must not lose fixture, as they battle it out to see who wins the league come the end of the season.

However, both sides will be wanting to take the three points in the match for very good reason.

Whilst many have felt for quite some time now that the top two will remain the top two until the end of the season, Huddersfield Town have gradually closed the points gap in recent weeks having won six matches in a row before their draw with Barnsley this weekend.

As a result, if either team loses in this match and Huddersfield win when they play Wolves then it will certainly be game on for those automatic promotion spots.

In terms of who has the edge in the game, it is very close to call.

Brighton will have the home advantage, and will be looking to build on their record of fourteen home games unbeaten, but it is widely believed that Newcastle have the greater quality of the two sides.

However, quality does not always shine through as expected, as demonstrated by Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at St James’s Park against a struggling Bristol City side, whilst Brighton ended Readings hopes of automatic promotion with a 3-0 thrashing.

Although Newcastle won the reverse fixture 2-0, it would be unwise to think that they will manage such a victory again quite so easily, and many will be expecting the Brighton boys, who have been performing exceptionally well under Chris Hughton, and have very few injuries to speak of.

The main worry for them will be the potentiality of Dwight Gayle returning to the pitch once more, having seemingly recovered from his injury, with the player spotted in training this week.

Many expect this to be a titanic affair with both sides probably happy to settle for a point – the 1-1 score draw can be backed at 5/1.

Those on the hunt for more value can back the Newcastle Win/Both Teams to Score win double, which looks plenty big enough at 4/1 and looks an interesting propostion.

Whatever the result, it should prove to be an intriguing encounter between the two stand out sides in the Championship.

Strap yourselves in.

18+ Users must have funded account to access streams. Country restrictions apply.