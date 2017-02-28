Furious Arsenal fans react to rumour of £30m-a-year Wenger contract

Arsenal fans have heard the speculation of a lucrative offer from China to Arsene Wenger, but they’re not buying it for one minute.

According to The Telegraph, the French tactician has been offered a contract worth £30m-a-year to make the move over to the Chinese Super League.

Further, it’s claimed that Wenger has rejected that offer and so it would appear as though he will either remain at Arsenal or continue at a top European club.

However, Arsenal supporters believe there is more to it and it all sounds a bit fishy to them. They’ve accused the club of leaking a false story in an attempt to make Wenger look like he’s loyal and will stay for the club regardless of the riches of China being thrown at him.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not there is any substance to their claims, as the report suggests that the offer was made but Wenger has no intention of moving to the Far East.

Nevertheless, it will take some real proof to convince some of these supporters that the offer was genuine as they are convinced that it’s all part of the ruse to keep Wenger at the club.

The 67-year-old veteran will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, but there is widespread talk that a new two-year contract is on the table for him and it’s down to him if he chooses to accept it.

AFC PR campaign: – Wenger turned down £30m pa from China – Plans to spend £100m – Huge clear out of dead wood HEARD…IT…ALL….BEFORE — TheMightyGambon (@TheMightyGambon) February 27, 2017

The Wenger offered by 30 million a year in China news is fake news fuelled by the Arsenal propaganda team Do they take us for idiots — Monsieur History (@capitalgooner) February 28, 2017

Wenger didn't turn down any £30 million a year contract from China What a load of bulshit! — Jason AFC (@JasonJhuti) February 28, 2017

This 'Wenger to China' story is completely fictitious and usual Arsenal propaganda to make it look like he's loyal. #Fraud #WengerOut — Kevin Troiani (@KevinTroiani) February 27, 2017

Glad Wenger rejected 30 mil in China. Can't wait til he signs for us on 40 mil a year — Ever, Greatest (@FaithInWenger) February 27, 2017

"Don't you think fans will be mad we're offering Wenger £10m a year?"

"Just claim China offered £30m."

"Which club?"

"Just say China." — Dan Ahern (@topical_storm) February 27, 2017

Isn't it strange how all the papers are suddenly reporting Wenger turning down £367m a day to go to China? Wonder where the 'info' came from — Highbury Harold (@BlackScarfAFC) February 27, 2017

The Arsene Wenger turning down China move story is so clearly designed to tell Arsenal fans he has 'other' options, they are past caring! — Mark Apostolou (@markapostolou) February 28, 2017

Wenger just take the money and go to China. Please dont stay. You've already made a legacy, now go make money. Please Wenger — Wimbu (@MaceWimbu) February 28, 2017