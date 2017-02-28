Furious Arsenal fans react to rumour of £30m-a-year Wenger contract

Arsenal fans have heard the speculation of a lucrative offer from China to Arsene Wenger, but they’re not buying it for one minute.

According to The Telegraph, the French tactician has been offered a contract worth £30m-a-year to make the move over to the Chinese Super League.

Further, it’s claimed that Wenger has rejected that offer and so it would appear as though he will either remain at Arsenal or continue at a top European club.

However, Arsenal supporters believe there is more to it and it all sounds a bit fishy to them. They’ve accused the club of leaking a false story in an attempt to make Wenger look like he’s loyal and will stay for the club regardless of the riches of China being thrown at him.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not there is any substance to their claims, as the report suggests that the offer was made but Wenger has no intention of moving to the Far East.

Nevertheless, it will take some real proof to convince some of these supporters that the offer was genuine as they are convinced that it’s all part of the ruse to keep Wenger at the club.

The 67-year-old veteran will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, but there is widespread talk that a new two-year contract is on the table for him and it’s down to him if he chooses to accept it.

