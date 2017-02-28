(Image) Liverpool fans fume as club legend dons Everton kit

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was at Anfield for 17 years, and made over 500 league appearances for the club to establish himself as a legend.

As a boyhood Everton fan and having started in the youth ranks across the other side of the Merseyside divide, he made a lot of people forget about his roots.

However, he hasn’t best pleased Liverpool supporters on Tuesday as while heading over to Everton for a special interview and feature for Sky Sports, he’s decided to make the pretty unwise move to put on the Toffees training kit.

While he would probably have expected such a reaction, it didn’t stop Liverpool fans flooding his timeline with comments questioning what on earth he was up to.

He seems pretty happy about it all so it isn’t likely going to effect him too much, but it’s a brave move from the former Reds star as he’ll undoubtedly get a lot of stick for this.

In fairness, he’s just doing his job and what he achieved with Liverpool across a glittering career surely can’t be forgotten over something as innocent as this. Surely?

@Carra23 @SkySportsNewsHQ this is like catching your missus in bed with another fella — Klopp Fever (@MadioSane) February 28, 2017

@Carra23 @SkySportsNewsHQ crossed a line there Jamie, crossed a line… — Liam Fairbanks (@liamfairbanks) February 28, 2017