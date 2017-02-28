New AC Milan owners make call on Montella, key trio set for renewals

The incoming AC Milan owners have reportedly thrown their support behind Vincenzo Montella and will offer him a renewal after their arrival this week.

Despite being limited in the transfer market this year, the Italian tactician has still managed to do a commendable job at the San Siro by keeping the Rossoneri in the hunt for a Europa League qualification spot.

Having continued to help develop several key young players, Montella has done a positive job at Milan thus far, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he’ll be given the opportunity to extend that good work further with a new contract on the table.

It’s claimed that the 42-year-old has proven to Sino-Europe Sports, the new owners who are set to complete their takeover later this week, that he’s the man for the job as results have improved in recent outings.

The report notes that Montella will be given a new contract, and the priority of SES is also to secure the futures of three key Milan players as soon as possible.

Gazzetta note that Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mattia De Sciglio and Suso are all in line for new deals, with all three playing pivotal roles for the club in recent times and have undoubtedly earned the new contracts with Milan set to fend off interest from elsewhere in the process.

While it’s added that plans will continue to made regarding the summer transfer market and which players Milan will target, there is an extensive list of players on the shortlist and so it promises to be a busy summer ahead.

The Rossoneri currently sit in seventh place in Serie A, three points adrift of fifth-placed Lazio, and play Chievo this Saturday knowing that they can ill-afford to be distracted by what’s happening off the pitch.

