(Photo) Ashley Young’s EFL Cup celebrations day 2: No stopping trackie-bottomed Man Utd reserve

Unused sub Ashley Young led the Manchester United celebrations on Sunday after his side beat Southampton in the EFL Cup final.
Despite featuring in just one of United’s six games during their EFL Cup campaign – a 3-1 win over Northampton Town – Young really
let his hair down enjoyed himself in a pair of tracksuit bottoms.
That was Sunday, but Young continued his campaign of boastful celebration on Monday morning, after sleeping with the medal which he
worked so hard sat on the bench to earn.
Not including the Community Shield, this was the third trophy Young has won with United.
He helped the Red Devils lift the Premier League title in 2013, before picking up an FA Cup winner’s medal last season.
