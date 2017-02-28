(Photo) Ashley Young’s EFL Cup celebrations day 2: No stopping trackie-bottomed Man Utd reserve

Unused sub Ashley Young led the Manchester United celebrations on Sunday after his side beat Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

?Getting those chants going… U N I T E D ??? A post shared by Ashley Young (@youngy_18) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Despite featuring in just one of United’s six games during their EFL Cup campaign – a 3-1 win over Northampton Town – Young really let his hair down enjoyed himself in a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

?Winning trophies with your mates aka the Seniors, there's nothing better ????? A post shared by Ashley Young (@youngy_18) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

That was Sunday, but Young continued his campaign of boastful celebration on Monday morning, after sleeping with the medal which he worked so hard sat on the bench to earn.

Woke up this morning feeling fine… A post shared by Ashley Young (@youngy_18) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:59am PST

Not including the Community Shield, this was the third trophy Young has won with United.

He helped the Red Devils lift the Premier League title in 2013, before picking up an FA Cup winner’s medal last season.

