Chelsea star rejuvenated under Antonio Conte signs new four-year deal

Victor Moses has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Chelsea as he continues to play a pivotal role under boss Antonio Conte this season.

The future at Stamford Bridge looked bleak at one stage for the 26-year-old as after joining the club in 2012, he was shipped out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United over three seasons.

However, following Conte’s arrival last summer, he’s been an almost ever-present for the Italian tactician with three goals and three assists in 25 Premier League outings.

The switch to a 3-4-3 system has been to his benefit as he has made the right wing-back role his own, and he was unsurprisingly delighted to commit his future to Chelsea with his previous deal scheduled to expire in 2019.

“I feel very excited and I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” he said, as noted on the club’s official website.

“Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

While he can certainly expect fiercer competition for places next season as Chelsea will need to add depth and give Conte options ahead of their expected return to European football, Moses deserves a great deal of credit for securing his future at the club and he’ll hope to go from strength to strength under Conte.